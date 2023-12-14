Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Forged Driver Licence Used To Obtain Wage Subsidy

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 9:43 am
Press Release: Ministry of Social Development

A man who used a doctored driver licence and 24 different identities to defraud the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy and Leave Support schemes has been jailed for more than two years.

Casey John Burtt Smith, 29, was sentenced in the Manukau District Court on 4 December 2023 after earlier pleading guilty to two charges of using forged documents and three charges of dishonestly taking or using documents.

The prosecution by MSD is part of a substantial ongoing work programme aimed at making sure those who received wage subsidy payments were entitled to them. This work has seen 39 people brought before the courts to date for wage subsidy misuse.

Smith, of Long Bay in Auckland, made a total of 43 applications for wage subsidy and leave support scheme payments between April 2020 and April 2022. Five of these, worth a total of $26,946.80, were successful.

Three of the applications were in his own name and two used other people’s identities. The latter payments were made to bank accounts that Smith set up using a driver licence that had been stolen along with a wallet in early 2020. Smith doctored the driver licence to include his own photo.

Smith also used his own and other identities when making the other 38 unsuccessful applications for wage subsidy or leave support payments. These would have been worth $207,515.20 if approved.

Judge Mina Wharepouri said at Smith's sentencing that the premeditation, planning, high breach of trust, and the sum of funds obtained and applied for were all aggravating factors in his offending.

He sentenced Smith to 27 months and 2 weeks’ imprisonment, and ordered him to pay $2000 reparation to be distributed to his victims for the emotional harm caused.

More wage subsidy cases in the courts can be found here

More information on MSD’s Wage Subsidy Integrity and Fraud Programme can be found here

Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy

At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. But if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers (the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act thirty years ago), then putting her in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense. More


Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at its impact. More


 
 
Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet. “The Government remains committed to a resilient safe and reliable Cook Strait connection, but the cost of this project has almost quadrupled since 2018 to approximately $3 billion,”says Nicola Willis. More

Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

The EDS has released its Briefings for Incoming Ministers in the new Coalition Government. It examines the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change, and oceans and fisheries policies, taking a deeper dive into each portfolio and setting out the EDS’ key asks of each Minister. More


