Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Timely Safety Reminders For Boaties As Navigation Bylaw Takes Effect

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Did you know boating incidents must be reported under both maritime law and Council’s new navigation bylaw? Did you also know that you are required to carry properly fitted lifejackets on your boat?

These timely reminders from the Harbourmaster come as Marlborough’s Navigation Bylaw 2023 is poised to take effect from 20 December. The new bylaw was approved at today’s full Council meeting following a public consultation process which attracted eight submissions. The bylaw contains rules relating to maritime and navigation safety in Marlborough.

Marlborough’s Harbourmaster Captain Jake Oliver says it is a timely reminder with summer approaching for both recreational and commercial boaties to know the rules of safe boat use in the Marlborough Sounds.

A lack of understanding was highlighted recently when a boat sank in Picton Harbour and was not reported to officials.

“Debris was spotted by the master of the Interisland ferry who readied rescue boats and delayed the ferry’s passage to assist. Lots of resources were pulled in only to find there was no need,” Captain Oliver said.

“We later discovered it only took six minutes for the boat to sink and there were six adults and children on board. Fortunately, no-one was hurt but it is concerning this incident was reported. It’s a timely reminder to boaties such incidents are required to be reported by law.”

If you are in danger on the water, you should phone 111. If there has been a maritime incident but with no immediate danger to life, call Council. Incidents are also reported through the Marlborough Cruise Guide app to keep the general boating public aware.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Encouraging safe speed is a particular focus for Harbour Patrol this summer, particularly in high-risk areas, some of which are marked with yellow 5 knot buoy markers. “Collisions at sea can be catastrophic and wake from speeding boats can be dangerous too. Consider the safety of other water users and always operate at a safe speed. It’s not just good sense, it’s also the law,” Captain Oliver said.

He reminds boaties it is also a requirement to carry enough lifejackets for everyone on board including dinghies and kayaks. This rule also applies to paddle boards, kiteboards, and windsurfers as well unless a wetsuit is worn. There are some other exceptions covered under the bylaw, but the general guidance is ‘take lifejackets and wear them’.

“Harbours will be keeping a close look at this over the summer and our team will be out on the water almost every day over summer. We want people to have a safe and enjoyable time on the water so if we see unsafe activity on the water we will intervene,” Captain Oliver said.

For more information on Marlborough’s Navigation Bylaw 2023 go to www.marlborough.govt.nz/environment/harbours or visit the Marlborough Cruise Guide app.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Independent Police Conduct Authority: Summary Of Findings – Complaints From Parliament Protest 2022

On 20 April 2023, the Independent Police Conduct Authority published ‘The Review: Policing of the Protest and Occupation at Parliament 2022’. In that report we outlined that we received 1,905 complaints relating to the protest. Of those we determined that 19 complaints required either a specific investigation or further enquiries to determine what further action should be taken... More



 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 