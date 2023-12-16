Six Apprehended After Vehicle Flees Police

Waikato Police Duty Inspector Hywel Jones:

Police have apprehended six youths following a fleeing driver event in Waikato.

The incident happed after Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Powells Road in Fairview Downs, Hamilton, about 3am. The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit was authorised.

A short time later, the fleeing vehicle crashed into vehicle parked on Tramway Road in Ruakura and caught fire. The six occupants fled on foot and were located soon after. Four people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash. One person received treatment for a dog bite to their leg.

Thankfully, none of the injuries are life-threatening and no members of the public were injured.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and enquiries are ongoing.

