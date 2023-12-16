Road Closure, SH51 Awatoto - Eastern

Gordon Campbell: On The Ferry Follies Of Nicola Willis

Cook Strait can be one of the roughest stretches of water in the world. Thanks to Finance Minister Nicola Willis, New Zealand is now going to have to rely for the next decade or more on a couple of car ferries leased or purchased on the second hand ferry market and adapted as best we can to serve the crucial freight and tourism link between the islands. In the wake of the Willis decision, the political to and fro has consisted almost entirely of virtue signalling about the cost blowout, rather than on how we now aim to future proof a vital service... More



Independent Police Conduct Authority: Summary Of Findings – Complaints From Parliament Protest 2022

On 20 April 2023, the Independent Police Conduct Authority published ‘The Review: Policing of the Protest and Occupation at Parliament 2022’. In that report we outlined that we received 1,905 complaints relating to the protest. Of those we determined that 19 complaints required either a specific investigation or further enquiries to determine what further action should be taken... More



