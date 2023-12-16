Teams Stood Down In Search For Man Missing In Water, Hastings

Searchers looking for a man missing in the water off Ocean Beach, Hastings,

have been stood down for the day.

Today, a fixed-wing aircraft, surf lifesaving, a helicopter, and Police

Search and Rescue staff were all utilised to help find the man who got into

trouble on Friday afternoon.

Sadly, the man was not located.

The search will continue tomorrow with the fixed-wing and shoreline searches.

Police continue to support the man’s family through this difficult time.



