No tolerance for illegal gang activity in the North Shore

North Shore Police have arrested two people and issued 45 infringements following a Head Hunters gang event in Wairau on the weekend.

Waitematā East Area Commander, Inspector Stefan Sagar says Police were highly visible across the weekend running a number of checkpoints, and were joined by staff from Auckland City.

“We had a number of teams working hard to target and disrupt any unlawful gang-related activity,” he says.

“As such, two people were arrested for outstanding warrants, and in addition to the 45 infringements issues, Police also pink-stickered one vehicle (meaning it wasn’t road worthy), suspended drivers’ licences, and spoke with numerous gang members.

“We want to reiterate that Police are keeping a close watch on gang activity and any illegal behaviour will not be tolerated.

“We continue to encourage the community in Wairau to report any suspicious or illegal activity that may be taking place, we take these reports seriously and in confidence.”

Anyone concerned about their safety in regards to the group, or who witnesses illegal behaviour happening now, is urged to call 111 immediately.

To report, or send in any footage of the group causing concern, we encourage you to file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

