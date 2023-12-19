Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Trio Arrested Following Fleeing Driver Incident

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 1:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A fleeing driver event that spanned two hours and across Tāmaki Makaurau last night, ended with a 13-year-old driver being taken into custody.

Waitematā North Area Prevention Manager, Senior Sergeant Roger Small says Police were notified of a stolen vehicle sighted on Worker Road, Wellsford at around 5.20pm.

“The vehicle was signalled to stop but failed to do so,” Senior Sergeant Small says.

“Police initiated a short pursuit before abandoning due to the manner of driving. It was then observed it driving north on State Highway 1 where it was successfully spiked just north of Onerere Road.

“The vehicle was dumped north of Glenmore Road and two male occupants were picked up by a grey Ford Ranger with no registration plates, which was stolen earlier in the day from a dealership in Manukau.

“The driver has continued north on State Highway 1 where Eagle has gained observation of the vehicle in Northland.”

Senior Sergeant Small says the rear driver side passenger was then seen leaving the vehicle in Raumanga.

“The vehicle has then headed southbound back on State Highway 1 until it was spiked at Te Hana.

“At about 7.30pm the vehicle has lost a tyre and the driver has subsequently lost control of the vehicle at Schedewys Hill and crashed.

“Thankfully, no one was injured.

“This was a serious and potentially very dangerous incident, which was thankfully bought to a resolution.

“This is another example of some great Police work in holding offenders to account while keeping our community safe.”

A 15-year-old will appear in North Shore Youth Court, a 22-year-old will appear in North Shore District Court and a 13-year-old was referred to Youth Aid Services.

