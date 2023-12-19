Police Arrest Two Men In Relation To Helensville Homicide

Waitematā Police have charged two men in relation to the death of a man in Helensville last month.

Police are now in a position to name the victim as Samuel Curle, 36, of Auckland.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams, Waitematā CIB, says Police conducted a series of search warrants in both Waitematā and Northland districts early this morning and located two persons believed to be involved.

“Two men, who we believe are linked to the Head Hunters gang, were taken into custody and both have been charged with murder.

“A 31-year-old male is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court today, while a 42-year-old male is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court today.

“Both will have their bail opposed.”

Police had been making enquiries after Mr Curle was located with serious injuries on Kaipara Coast Highway just after midnight on 6 November 2023.

“He sadly died on 26 November as a result of his injuries.

“Police continue to provide support to his family at this difficult time,” Acting Detective Inspector Williams says.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Police cannot rule out further arrests or charges as our enquiries continue.”

We continue to appeal to the public for any information which may assist us with our enquiries.

This can be provided via our 105 phone service our 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 231106/4405.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

