Single Vehicle Crash Closes Whangārei Heads Road

Police are responding to a crash on Whangārei Heads Road in Tamaterau, Northland.

The single vehicle crash was reported to Police at around 2.24pm, and emergency services are working to free the driver who is trapped.

Whangārei Heads Road is closed and will remain so for up to one hour.

Traffic management is being put in place and motorists are advised to expect delays.

