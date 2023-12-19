Eagle-eyed Neighbour Helps Police Recover Significant Amount Of Stolen Property

Police have recovered around $30,000 in goods that were stolen from a

Coromandel bach.

The items were recovered from a Waihi address over the weekend, and Police

are making enquiries to locate the suspect.

The owners of the bach were alerted to the theft by a neighbour who saw a

vehicle leaving the property with a loaded trailer. Enquiries led Police to a

person of interest in the Waihi area.

With the summer holiday season approaching, Police are reminding the public

to review their home security arrangements to deter criminals:

• Install deadlocks on doors and windows

• Install CCTV cameras and sensor lights

• Ensure all doors and windows are locked at night and when you’re not

home

• Keep valuables out of sight

This incident shows the importance of keeping eye on your neighbours and

reporting unusual or suspicious behaviour to Police as soon as possible. If

it’s happening now, call 111. Information after the fact can be reported

via 105 by phone or online - Include as much detail as possible, such as

vehicle registration numbers and descriptions of people, if you can get this

information safely.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

