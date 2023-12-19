Eagle-eyed Neighbour Helps Police Recover Significant Amount Of Stolen Property
Police have recovered around $30,000 in goods that were
stolen from a
Coromandel bach.
The items were
recovered from a Waihi address over the weekend, and
Police
are making enquiries to locate the suspect.
The owners of the bach were alerted to the
theft by a neighbour who saw a
vehicle leaving the property with a loaded trailer. Enquiries led Police to a
person of interest in the Waihi area.
With the
summer holiday season approaching, Police are reminding the
public
to review their home security arrangements to deter criminals:
• Install deadlocks on doors and windows
• Install CCTV cameras and sensor lights
• Ensure all doors and windows are locked at
night and when you’re not
home
• Keep valuables out of sight
This incident shows the importance of
keeping eye on your neighbours and
reporting unusual or suspicious behaviour to Police as soon as possible. If
it’s happening now, call 111. Information after the fact can be reported
via 105 by phone or online - Include as much detail as possible, such as
vehicle registration numbers and descriptions of people, if you can get this
information safely.