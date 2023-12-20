Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christmas Comes Early For Animals Used For Science - Leading Crown Research Institute Prohibits The Use Of Cruel Test

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 9:34 am
Press Release: NZ Anti-Vivisection Society

In a groundbreaking move for ethical research, a prominent crown research institute in Aotearoa, AgResearch has become the first institution in the country to prohibit the use of the Forced Swim Test.

This momentous decision marks a significant step forward in pursuing ethical scientific practices and effectively rules out the practice by the many organisations that require research approvals from AgResearch’s Animal Ethics Committee.

The Forced Swim Test is an animal test that involves small animals, such as rats or mice, being made to swim in an inescapable beaker of water to measure their response to the threat of drowning. Some researchers use the test to try and mimic depression or hopelessness in humans. The Forced Swim Test has been heavily scrutinised internationally for its lack of validity.

AgResearch has just updated its Code of Ethical Conduct, a legally binding document that sets out how its Animal Ethics Committee can approve the use of animals for research, testing and teaching purposes. This now states that the AgResearch Animal Ethics Committee will "not consider an application that includes the Porsolt Swim Test."

NZAVS, a charity that works to end animal experimentation in Aotearoa, has been campaigning against the use of the Forced Swim Test in NZ for several years now. They are calling this announcement a result of good leadership.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"We know that members of the animal science and research community in NZ are aware of the ethical and scientific issues with the Forced Swim Test, but it’s rare to see a public commitment like this. We applaud AgResearch for showing such progressive leadership in the research sector," says Tara Jackson, NZAVS Executive Director.

"This step forward by AgResearch is huge and far-reaching as their animal ethics committee parents over 30% of all institutes using animals for research, testing and teaching in NZ. This means that it is now impossible for around a third of all institutes in Aotearoa to use the Forced Swim Test," added Miss Jackson.

The Forced Swim Test has long been a subject of ethical concern and scrutiny. AgResearch recognises the importance of advancing scientific knowledge while upholding the principles of compassion and ethical treatment of animals. This decision reflects the institute's commitment to fostering a research environment that prioritises scientific progress and ethical responsibility.

Jim Webster, AgResearch Animal Ethics Office Leader, expressed enthusiasm for the institute's pioneering stance, stating, "Today, AgResearch and its Animal Ethics Committee has taken a significant step towards aligning research practices with our collective commitment to ethical treatment of animals. Prohibiting the use of the Forced Swim Test not only underscores our dedication to high scientific standards but also showcases our responsibility to the well-being of all living beings involved in our research endeavours."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Anti-Vivisection Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Politics Of Nostalgia


There’s a thin line between “conservative” and “reactionary.” The former strive to retain the best of current practice, while the latter want to pull everything down and revel in memories that have been marinated in nostalgia. Clearly, we’re being ruled by reactionaries. They seem motivated more by what they want to cancel and destroy than by what they have the desire (or the competence) to build. The abolition of Fair Pay Agreements has been a case in point. As an act of destruction, it ranks with the scrapping of the smokefree legislation... More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 