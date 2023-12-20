Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Omaka Lodge - Five Star Garden Of National Significance

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 9:36 am
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Mayor Weston Kirton has congratulated Omaka Lodge owner-hosts Christopher Riches and Scott Riches-McPherson for receiving a Five star - Garden of National Significance rating from the New Zealand Gardens Trust.

Established by the Royal New Zealand Institute of Horticulture the New Zealand Gardens Trust promotes the best in New Zealand gardens and horticulture.

Five star Gardens of National Significance are recommended for their presentation, design and plant interest throughout the year and possess a distinctive identity of their own with a character that gives them an edge.

Mayor Kirton said that achieving this level of excellence is no mean feat with gardens assessed by highly-qualified horticulturists and landscape architects.

"It is a testament to Chris and Scott's hard work and passion for what they do that they have now have two five star ratings having already achieved a five star Qualmark accommodation rating," he said.

"The five star ratings for Omaka Lodge is wonderful news not just for Chris and Scott but for Taumarunui and Ruapehu District further enhancing our visitor and hospitality offerings.

Together with Bradley's Garden, also rated as a Garden of National Significance, and To Whenua and Lauren's Lavender Farm, there are four large, beautiful country gardens in close proximity to Taumarunui along the Forgotten World Highway (SH43) providing a unique and special experience for garden lovers."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ruapehu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Politics Of Nostalgia


There’s a thin line between “conservative” and “reactionary.” The former strive to retain the best of current practice, while the latter want to pull everything down and revel in memories that have been marinated in nostalgia. Clearly, we’re being ruled by reactionaries. They seem motivated more by what they want to cancel and destroy than by what they have the desire (or the competence) to build. The abolition of Fair Pay Agreements has been a case in point. As an act of destruction, it ranks with the scrapping of the smokefree legislation... More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 