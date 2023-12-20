Omaka Lodge - Five Star Garden Of National Significance

Mayor Weston Kirton has congratulated Omaka Lodge owner-hosts Christopher Riches and Scott Riches-McPherson for receiving a Five star - Garden of National Significance rating from the New Zealand Gardens Trust.

Established by the Royal New Zealand Institute of Horticulture the New Zealand Gardens Trust promotes the best in New Zealand gardens and horticulture.

Five star Gardens of National Significance are recommended for their presentation, design and plant interest throughout the year and possess a distinctive identity of their own with a character that gives them an edge.

Mayor Kirton said that achieving this level of excellence is no mean feat with gardens assessed by highly-qualified horticulturists and landscape architects.

"It is a testament to Chris and Scott's hard work and passion for what they do that they have now have two five star ratings having already achieved a five star Qualmark accommodation rating," he said.

"The five star ratings for Omaka Lodge is wonderful news not just for Chris and Scott but for Taumarunui and Ruapehu District further enhancing our visitor and hospitality offerings.

Together with Bradley's Garden, also rated as a Garden of National Significance, and To Whenua and Lauren's Lavender Farm, there are four large, beautiful country gardens in close proximity to Taumarunui along the Forgotten World Highway (SH43) providing a unique and special experience for garden lovers."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

