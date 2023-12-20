Work Continues To Optimise Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant Following Repairs

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) continues to work to optimise Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant, following urgent repairs to address an issue with the sludge processing and dewatering system at the facility.

QLDC General Manager Property & Infrastructure, Tony Avery shared that while issues at the plant had been largely resolved, a secondary problem with the facility’s aeration grids had since occurred.

“This new issue has impacted our ability to return the biological treatment process to normal, and we’re aware odour continues to be a noticeable problem in the area.” said Mr Avery.

“We’re working to secure the necessary replacement parts required and plan to undertake further maintenance at the facility this week.”

Plans are also in place to operate an odour mitigation cannon at the Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant, using a water-based fog to encapsulate smell before it moves off-site.

Mr Avery acknowledged the facility’s operational snags had led to an unpleasant time for local residents and businesses, and he apologised for the unforeseen issues.

“While it’s difficult to say how long it will take for the biological process to stabilise and for all odour to dissipate, significant progress continues to be made and we should start to see the smell in the area improving,” said Mr Avery.

Further updates will be provided once the required replacement parts are installed.

QLDC continues to provide Otago Regional Council’s (ORC) Pollution team with daily reports on odour coming from Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

