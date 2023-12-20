Tauranga City Council Summer Opening Hours

Summer is in the air and with Christmas and New Year just around the corner, opening times are temporarily changing for a number of Tauranga City Council services.

For the holiday period, we’ve developed a ‘one-stop shop’ webpage which features key information about our essential services, from kerbside collections to alcohol free areas. Read more at www.tauranga.govt.nz/holidays.

Most Council offices will close at midday on Friday, 22 December 2023 and re-open at 8am Monday, 8 January 2024. Our Customer Service Centre, He Puna Manawa, will close at 5pm Friday, 22 December 2023 and will reopen at 9am Wednesday, 3 January 2024.

24-hour service

If you need to reach us, call our contact centre on 07 577 7000 – they’re available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (including public holidays). You can also email the team on info@tauranga.govt.nz.

Public holiday dates

Public holiday dates include:

Monday, 25 December 2023: Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December 2023: Boxing Day

Monday, 1 January 2024: New Year’s Day

Tuesday, 2 January 2024: Day After New Year’s Day

Kerbside rubbish collections

To give our kerbside collections team a well-deserved break, we’ll be collecting your bins one day later than usual from Monday, 25 December 2023 to Friday, 5 January 2024. Bins usually collected on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, Tuesday will be Wednesday, and so on. Please place all bins kerbside before 7am the day after your normal collection day over this period.

If you have extra glass, recycling or rubbish that won’t fit into your bins on collection day, you can either save it for future collections, or take it to Te Maunga Transfer Station.

Transfer stations

Te Maunga Transfer Station is open seven days as normal for most of the summer holidays, except for the following public holidays:

Monday, 25 December 2023, Christmas Day (closed)

Tuesday, 26 December 2023, Boxing Day (8.30am to 5pm)

Monday, 1 January 2024, New Year’s Day (closed)

Tuesday, 2 January 2024, Day After New Year’s Day (8.30am to 5pm)



Information on the Maleme Street Transfer Station (which is open to commercial account holders only) can be found on our holiday opening hours webpage www.tauranga.govt.nz/holidays.

Libraries

All Tauranga City Libraries (including the Mobile Library Service) are closed from Saturday, 23 December 2023 to Tuesday, 2 January 2024 inclusive. Access to our digital library and archives website is available 24/7 over the holidays.

Other services

Please visit our holiday opening hours webpage for information on other services including building consents, Lim reports, service connections, animal control, freedom camping and plenty more www.tauranga.govt.nz/holidays.

