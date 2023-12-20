Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tauranga City Council Summer Opening Hours

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 10:12 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Summer is in the air and with Christmas and New Year just around the corner, opening times are temporarily changing for a number of Tauranga City Council services.

For the holiday period, we’ve developed a ‘one-stop shop’ webpage which features key information about our essential services, from kerbside collections to alcohol free areas. Read more at www.tauranga.govt.nz/holidays.

Most Council offices will close at midday on Friday, 22 December 2023 and re-open at 8am Monday, 8 January 2024. Our Customer Service Centre, He Puna Manawa, will close at 5pm Friday, 22 December 2023 and will reopen at 9am Wednesday, 3 January 2024.

24-hour service

If you need to reach us, call our contact centre on 07 577 7000 – they’re available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (including public holidays). You can also email the team on info@tauranga.govt.nz.

Public holiday dates

Public holiday dates include:

  • Monday, 25 December 2023: Christmas Day
  • Tuesday, 26 December 2023: Boxing Day
  • Monday, 1 January 2024: New Year’s Day
  • Tuesday, 2 January 2024: Day After New Year’s Day
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.


Kerbside rubbish collections

To give our kerbside collections team a well-deserved break, we’ll be collecting your bins one day later than usual from Monday, 25 December 2023 to Friday, 5 January 2024. Bins usually collected on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, Tuesday will be Wednesday, and so on. Please place all bins kerbside before 7am the day after your normal collection day over this period.

If you have extra glass, recycling or rubbish that won’t fit into your bins on collection day, you can either save it for future collections, or take it to Te Maunga Transfer Station.

Transfer stations

Te Maunga Transfer Station is open seven days as normal for most of the summer holidays, except for the following public holidays:

  • Monday, 25 December 2023, Christmas Day (closed)
  • Tuesday, 26 December 2023, Boxing Day (8.30am to 5pm)
  • Monday, 1 January 2024, New Year’s Day (closed)
  • Tuesday, 2 January 2024, Day After New Year’s Day (8.30am to 5pm)


Information on the Maleme Street Transfer Station (which is open to commercial account holders only) can be found on our holiday opening hours webpage www.tauranga.govt.nz/holidays.

Libraries

All Tauranga City Libraries (including the Mobile Library Service) are closed from Saturday, 23 December 2023 to Tuesday, 2 January 2024 inclusive. Access to our digital library and archives website is available 24/7 over the holidays.

Other services

Please visit our holiday opening hours webpage for information on other services including building consents, Lim reports, service connections, animal control, freedom camping and plenty more www.tauranga.govt.nz/holidays.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Politics Of Nostalgia


There’s a thin line between “conservative” and “reactionary.” The former strive to retain the best of current practice, while the latter want to pull everything down and revel in memories that have been marinated in nostalgia. Clearly, we’re being ruled by reactionaries. They seem motivated more by what they want to cancel and destroy than by what they have the desire (or the competence) to build. The abolition of Fair Pay Agreements has been a case in point. As an act of destruction, it ranks with the scrapping of the smokefree legislation... More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 