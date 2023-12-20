Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Designers Get On Board For New Skatepark

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 11:20 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

A Destination Skatepark in Kilbirnie is getting ready to roll with skatepark specialist company CONVIC confirmed as designers.

After a thorough selection process including Wellington Skate Association committee members, Wellington City Council has confirmed the Destination Skatepark in Kilbirnie will be designed and fabricated by CONVIC.

The Australia-based Design and Construction company specialise in skateparks and youth spaces with over 900 parks designed and built around the world, including Valonia Skatepark in Auckland and Pizzey Park on the Gold Coast in Australia.

President of the Wellington Skateboarding Association Max Olijnyk says they’re excited to work with CONVIC in developing the design for Kilbirnie.

“Based on their track record, we are confident CONVIC will deliver a world-class skate facility that caters to users of all skill levels and interests. We've skated their parks before and can't wait to roll on one purpose-built for Wellington.

“This skatepark will be a huge boost for the New Zealand scene and attract people from all over the world – as well as functioning as a vital hub for the local community. Hopefully this is the first of many more awesome contemporary skate facilities for the Wellington region.”

To secure the skatepark designer, Council underwent a rigorous procurement process with support from the Wellington Skateboarding Association. CONVIC came out as the preferred supplier due to their proven ability and experience with projects of this scale. They will be working with local contractors and suppliers wherever possible, as they did for Valonia Skatepark in Auckland.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

CONVIC are specialists in design and construction of skateparks, with 20 years of experience working on skateparks worldwide.

“Skateparks are much more than just a concrete slab with a few obstacles, it is a community space for hanging out and catching up with friends, it can be an iconic colourful piece of art that represents your culture, community and identity,” explains the team at CONVIC.

“It is a place for having fun and getting outdoors. The concept of a skatepark is always evolving and developing as trends change within the skate scene, we can’t wait to work closely with the local community to create something amazing that reflects the community for people to enjoy into the future.

“We designed the Valonia skatepark in Auckland, Whitianga skatepark, Invercargill skatepark, and way back over 10 years ago the Washington skatepark in Christchurch. It is great to be back in Aotearoa, particularly with a number of expat Kiwis in our design team.”

Council approved $5.64 million of capital funding to go towards the development of a large regional skate facility following a feasibility study through the 2021-2024 Long-term Plan process, and based on findings of the 2020 Skate Community Engagement Report and the 2017 Wellington Play Spaces Policy.

Chair of Kōrau Mātinitini | Social, Cultural, and Economic Committee Councillor Teri O’Neill says this announcement is good news for so many reasons.

“Not only will this area be a destination site for the local skate community, but also for nationwide and international events. Everything from national skateboarding and scootering championships to Olympic training and other roller sports.

“Our We Skate Pōneke campaign helped to remove stigma associated with skating, and to focus more on the positives like sustainable travel, it’s fun and flexible, and the significant physical and mental health benefits.

“This Destination Skatepark meets Council’s priority objectives to be a city fit-for-purpose for community, creative and cultural spaces, and aligns with the strategy for Children and Young People.”

The project pre-design consultation will be done alongside the community in February, with the draft concept and more community input following soon after.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Politics Of Nostalgia


There’s a thin line between “conservative” and “reactionary.” The former strive to retain the best of current practice, while the latter want to pull everything down and revel in memories that have been marinated in nostalgia. Clearly, we’re being ruled by reactionaries. They seem motivated more by what they want to cancel and destroy than by what they have the desire (or the competence) to build. The abolition of Fair Pay Agreements has been a case in point. As an act of destruction, it ranks with the scrapping of the smokefree legislation... More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 