Hit The Road Safely This Summer

We all want to get home safely this summer. So, if you’re heading home for Christmas, or bouncing between beaches, baches, and festivals, take extra care behind the wheel.

That’s the message from Travel Safe as people across Tauranga and the Western Bay pack and prepare for their annual holiday road trip.

Travel Safe Team Leader, Sonia Lynds, says it’s been a big year and fatigue levels will be high.

“It often takes a couple of days to unwind and feel fresh after finishing work for the year, and it’s common for people to arrive at their destination exhausted,” says Sonia.

“Others will be driving tired too and roads will be busier than normal so be patient. Plan your trip, watch your following distance, and drive to the conditions - whether that’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day, or the extra traffic.”

Before heading off make sure your car is road ready. Check your WOF is current and ensure your tyres are correctly inflated and have enough tread. Check your indicators are working, top up your wiper fluid, and get the windows, windscreen and mirrors nice and clean.

December and January are festival time across Aotearoa, as thousands of people make their way to, from, and between various events.

“People like to celebrate and party at this time of year. We just want to make sure everyone makes good decisions,” says Sonia.

“It goes without saying that you should always wear your seatbelt and drive sober. If you have overindulged or under slept the night before consider staying an extra night or delay driving.”

Over the next three months Travel Safe will be sharing some important safety messages for local drivers and cyclists as part of the We All Want To Get Home Safely campaign.

Visit www.facebook.com/travelsafebop for more and have a great Christmas and a happy new year.

