Horowhenua Youth Feature In New Photography Exhibition

Rangatahi from across our district take centre stage in a photo exhibition that is generating excitement throughout the Levin town centre.

‘We Are Horowhenua’ is a placemaking project that celebrates the regenerative power of art in fostering community engagement and connection within our town.

The project aligns with the recently refreshed Horowhenua brand, which invites Horowhenua visitors to 'Huraina tō mata, Come find yourself'; or for those that live here – ‘Ko tēnei whenua, tōku kāinga, This land, my home'.

Local photographer Ashleigh Le Gal has brought to life a stunning collection of 19 black and white portraits that beautifully capture the essence of art, culture and sport, showcasing the diverse talent and vibrancy of our young people.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden says "We extend our thanks to everyone who supported this placemaking project and for recognising the potential of 'We are Horowhenua.' It’s great to see the mana and pride these young people have for our district come to life through creative works”

“I encourage both our local community members and visitors from outside the district to take the time to explore the exhibition sites and fully appreciate the power of the portraits”, he adds.

This placemaking initiative acknowledges the transformative potential of art and brings attention to storefronts and partnership locations. In collaboration with nine partners, the portraits are strategically displayed throughout the town centre, serving as catalysts to mobilise, engage, and revitalise the community.

Fuelled by the connection between rangatahi and place, 'We are Horowhenua' aims to spark meaningful conversations. It encourages people to slow down, appreciate the portraits, and connect with the vibrant community of Horowhenua when visiting the town centre. 'We are Horowhenua' stands as a testament to the potential of art to transform spaces and create meaningful dialogues. ‘We are Horowhenua’ is the first of a series of transformation initiatives that will be undertaken as Council begins to implement the Levin Town Centre Strategy.

We Are Horowhenua

On display December 2023 – March 2024

To view a map of the photography locations, visit: https://www.horowhenua.govt.nz/CommunityPlaces/Vibrant-Communities/We-are-Horowhenua

