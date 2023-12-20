Nine Arrests, Large Quantity Of Drugs Seized By Otago Lakes Police

Otago Lakes Police have seized a large quantity of drugs and arrested nine people across Central Otago over the past few weeks.

We continue to observe higher recreational drug use throughout the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago districts, consistent with the larger concentration of controlled substances such as MDMA, and cocaine detected in Southern Police District's wastewater.

A total of 170 grams of cocaine, 40 grams of MDMA, and MDMA pills, worth approximately $88,000 have been seized, following multiple search warrants across Queenstown, Cromwell, Alexandra, and Wanaka.

Nine people are appearing before the courts over the coming weeks for a variety of drug dealing charges , some of which include possession for supply of MDMA, ketamine, cocaine, and cannabis.

Police will continue to target and hold offenders to account for the supply of controlled drugs in our community, as these drugs can and do cause harm.

These types of drugs cross all social sectors of our community, including people of all ages, visitors to the area and residents.

Police ask those thinking of using controlled substances to think twice. MDMA, cocaine or non-prescribed ketamine, can be misrepresented and purchasers may not know what they are buying.

With the summer season upon us, Police urge the public to be aware of your surroundings and be vigilant.

It’s vital that you look out for each other this summer and take extra measures to ensure you are keeping each other safe.

We urge everyone to be aware of what they’re putting into their systems and the dosages. Mixing drugs and alcohol is one of the more dangerous things you can do.

If you choose to take illicit substances, drug checking is recommended to help minimise the risk. Licensed drug checking services regularly run free, legal, and confidential drug checking clinics across the country. A calendar of upcoming drug checking clinics is available at https://thelevel.org.nz/drug-checking-clinics(link is external)

You can also visit New Zealand’s drug early warning system at https://www.highalert.org.nz(link is external) for more harm reduction advice about drugs and to sign up for early warnings about dangerous substances circulating in our communities.

If you have any information relating to controlled drugs, feel unsafe or have concerns about dangerous, illegal or suspicious behaviour, call Police on 111, for non-urgent concerns you can call 105 or visit https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and report the incident online.

I urge anyone who may have any information relating to any controlled drugs, that they don’t feel comfortable contacting Police directly about to contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. The information will be forwarded to Police anonymously.

© Scoop Media

