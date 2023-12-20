Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arrest Made, Stash Of Firearms Seized In New Lynn Search Warrants

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 3:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Waitematā Police have simultaneously swooped in on three properties, seizing a significant cache of firearms.

A number of Police, assisted by the Armed Offenders Squad, executed the warrants at New Lynn properties on Friday 15 December.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams, Waitematā CIB, says a man was arrested and is facing serious firearms related charges in court.

Thirty-five firearms were located along with a range of ammunition in excess of 15,000 rounds for those firearms.

“These search warrants were the result of an investigation into the unlawful possession of firearms allegedly belonging to this individual.

“As a result of our enquiries, a significant cache of firearms, ammunition, and explosives were located from two of the searched addresses.”

A 53-year-old man was also located at the address and taken into custody without incident.

While the man did hold a firearms licence, many of the firearms located were allegedly unlawfully in his possession.

Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says the man’s licence has since been suspended by Te Tari Pūreke, the Firearms Safety Authority.

“The man is facing 29 charges relating to the unlawful possession of firearms and magazines, as well as an additional charge of possession for supply of cannabis,” he says.

The man has appeared in the Waitākere District Court and is due to reappear on 8 January 2024.

Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says he would like to acknowledge the Policing teams who worked to put this individual before the Court.

“This has been the accumulation of significant work from staff across many different workgroups and I thank those who have played a part in bringing this to a resolution.”

Police would like to reassure the public that Police remain committed to holding those who engage in this behaviour accountable.

“Anyone who is in breach in of the Arms Act can expect to face those consequences,” Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says.

“We continue to work to ensure our communities are and feel safe.”

As this matter is now before the courts Police are limited in providing further comment.

