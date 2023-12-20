Party Safely These Holidays - Kia Haumaru Te Whakanui I Ēnei Hararei

Summer holidays and parties are a perfect combination at this time of the

year. However, Police want to ensure everyone is and remain safe no matter

the occasion.

Often large amounts of alcohol consumed can lead to social harm in our

communities. We would like to offer some tips for people in order to keep

safe when going out to a gathering or heading to festivals, parties and gigs.

• If you are planning on drinking, then it’s a good idea to have

something substantial to eat before you start.

• Have a glass of water between each alcoholic drink.

• Plan how you are getting home at the end of your night, and have the

cash, eftpos card or app to pay for transport.

• Look after your friends and stick together.

• Have a place to meet up with your friends if you do get separated.

• Make sure your phone is fully charged before you head out.

• Never leave your drink unattended or accept any drinks that you haven't

personally seen poured, especially from strangers.

• Challenge any inappropriate comments or actions.

• If you have concerns about someone’s behaviour, call Police.

If you plan to walk, go in pairs or groups, either way have a plan for

getting home safely.

We want parents and caregivers to take note of this advice too, so they can

make sure their young ones have the information they need to be safe while

having fun.

We all have a responsibility to ensure our friends and loved ones are safe

this summer, so keep an eye out and report any concerns you have.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Police also has advice for those who seek to take advantage of vulnerable or

intoxicated people - do not do this. Do not allow your mates to do this

either.

Sexual assault is unacceptable. It is never the victim’s fault and should

not be tolerated in any situation.

Police take sexual assault extremely seriously. We will respond to and

investigate every incident reported to us.

Any time, every day, we are here to help - Ao te pō, pō te ao, kei konei

mātou hei āwhina

Call 111 in an emergency if something is happening right now that is illegal

or suspicious.

If it’s already happened you can provide information via the Police

non-emergency number – call 105 or go online at 105.police.govt.nz

Waea atu ki 111 me he ohotata, e tū ana rānei tētahi mea taihara, hihira

rānei i taua wā tonu.

Mēnā kua pahawa kē, me tuku taipitopito mā te nama ohotata-kore a Ngā

Pirihimana - waea atu ki 105, toro ki te ipurangi ki 105.police.govt.nz

rānei

© Scoop Media

