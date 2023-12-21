Homicide investigation launched in Wiri

A homicide investigation is underway following the death
of a man at the Auckland South Corrections Facility in Wiri
today. Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties
Manukau CIB says Police were notified at around 11.40am of a
serious incident inside the men’s prison. “One man was
found unresponsive and was worked on by medical staff, but
sadly he has died at the scene. “Another man has been
injured and transported to hospital in a serious
condition.” One person is assisting Police with our
enquiries. “Police remain at the site, and we will be
working with the Department of Corrections as part of our
investigation.” Detective Inspector Adkin says. We will
look to issue further updates to media when we are
able.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
“I don’t make merry myself at Christmas, and I can't afford to make idle people merry. I help to support [the poorhouses].... They cost enough, and those who are badly off must go to them.” – Ebenezer Scrooge, in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. To put it mildly, yesterday’s “mini-budget” was lacking in specifics. Basically, the mini-budget was an announcement that announcements will be made in May about the likely time-line for the subsequent phasing-in of policies. So don’t hold your breath. National is making this stuff up as it goes along. At this point, Finance Minister Nicola Willis doesn’t know how big the tax cuts lollipop bag will be, how it will be paid for or when it will arrive... More
Finance Minister Nicola Willis today announced time-critical tax and benefit changes together with a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024. “The coalition Government is progressing a number of commitments to address the growing cost of living, deliver income tax relief and reduce the tax burden. We know Kiwis are doing it tough as inflation and higher average tax-rates erode household incomes. We are determined to bring down inflation and let people keep more of what they earn... More
Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More