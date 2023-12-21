Hastings Police Launch Homicide Investigation

Hastings Police have commenced a homicide investigation following the death

of a man critically injured in the early hours of 20 December.

The 24-year-old man had suffered a serious head injury in an alleged assault,

which occurred in the vicinity of Jellicoe Street and Hood Street at around

3am.

He was flown to Wellington Hospital where he underwent surgery yesterday.

Tragically, he has now passed away.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the alleged assault, or anyone

who was in the Jellicoe Street/Hood Street area at the time and may have

information which could assist our enquiries.

We would also like to hear from any Jellicoe Street residents who may have

relevant CCTV footage.

If you can help, please get in touch either by calling 105 or going online to

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

Please reference file number 231220/1498.



