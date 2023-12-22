Pair Arrested, Firearms, MDMA, $30,000 Seized, Rotorua

Two men are due in Rotorua District Court this week, on drugs and firearms charges.

This follows several search warrants issued on 11 December at addresses in Rotorua, as part of Operation Denim, executed by Rotorua and Bay of Plenty Organised Crime Squads over several months.

Two firearms were located, along with MDMA and $30,000 cash.

We would like to remind members of the community, if you see any unlawful or suspicious activity, please call Police at 111 if it’s happening now, or on 105 if it’s after the fact. You can also make a 105 report online at 105.police.govt.nz.

