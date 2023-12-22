Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Watch Out For Toxic Algae In Rivers And Streams

Friday, 22 December 2023, 9:27 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

It’s that time of year when toxic algae is starting to show up again in some Marlborough rivers and streams and Council is asking people to avoid areas of water where it is present.

Council’s monitoring team has noticed toxic algae is starting to become prolific in parts of the Rai River. In previous summers, the algae would be present in sections of the Wairau and Omaka rivers. This is likely to happen again this summer.

The algae form thick brown or black mats on rocks in the river bed. These mats have a velvety appearance and can become detached from the rocks. They often accumulate along the water’s edge, where they decay releasing a musky odour, which dogs are attracted to.

Council Environmental Scientist Steffi Henkel said because Council can’t survey all of Marlborough’s extensive stream and river network for toxic algae it’s impossible to put up warning signs at all affected areas.

“Instead we need the community to be aware of the algae, look for it at the river or stream they visit and choose a different site if the algae is present,” she said.

“The toxins in the algae can be dangerous for children and dogs. If your dog ingests toxic algae you should take it to the vet immediately. Symptoms usually occur within 30 minutes and include panting, lethargy, muscular twitching, paralysis and convulsion.”

“In humans, contact with toxic algae can cause vomiting, diarrhoea and skin irritation,” Ms Henkel said.

You can find out more about toxic algae, including how to identify it, on Council’s website: www.marlborough.govt.nz/recreation/swimming-and-boating/toxic-algae

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Nicola Willis’ Impersonation Of A Finance Minister


“I don’t make merry myself at Christmas, and I can't afford to make idle people merry. I help to support [the poorhouses].... They cost enough, and those who are badly off must go to them.” – Ebenezer Scrooge, in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.
To put it mildly, yesterday’s “mini-budget” was lacking in specifics. Basically, the mini-budget was an announcement that announcements will be made in May about the likely time-line for the subsequent phasing-in of policies. So don’t hold your breath. National is making this stuff up as it goes along. At this point, Finance Minister Nicola Willis doesn’t know how big the tax cuts lollipop bag will be, how it will be paid for or when it will arrive... More


Government: Mini Budget 2023: First Steps For Tax And Income Relief Announced


Finance Minister Nicola Willis today announced time-critical tax and benefit changes together with a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024. “The coalition Government is progressing a number of commitments to address the growing cost of living, deliver income tax relief and reduce the tax burden. We know Kiwis are doing it tough as inflation and higher average tax-rates erode household incomes. We are determined to bring down inflation and let people keep more of what they earn... More

ALSO:


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 