Have You Seen Cleveland?

Cleveland, 15, was last seen at his home in Churton Park and has been missing since Monday 18 December.





He was last seen wearing dark pants, a long white sleeve top, white puffer jacket with gold swirl pattern and might be carrying a plain black backpack.

He could be in the Wellington area, or Masterton.

The below photo is from a couple of years ago – He is now around 180cm tall and of a solid build.

Police and his family have concerns for his welfare and would like to see him return home.

If you have seen Cleveland or have information that could assist Police, please ring 105 and reference file number 231219/8990.

