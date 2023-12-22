Cannabis And Cash Seized By Eastern District Organised Crime Group

Hawke’s Bay Police have located 15 kilograms of cannabis and a substantial amount of cash during a series of search warrants in Napier and Hastings this morning.

The search warrants were undertaken following an investigation by Eastern District’s Organised Crime Group into large scale cannabis dealing in Hawke’s Bay, with links to the local Mongrel Mob.

The cannabis located has a street value of approximately $300,000. Disturbingly, a large amount of the cannabis was located in a baby’s cot in a child’s bedroom.

Three people – two men aged 28 and 30 and a 24-year-old woman – have been arrested and charged with possession of cannabis for supply.

They will appear in Hastings District Court on 3 January 2024.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with possession of MDMA for supply.

He will appear in Napier District Court on 9 January 2024.

These arrests are the result of a significant amount of work by the officers working in Eastern District’s Organised Crime Group, who are absolutely focused on targeting and combating the distribution of illicit drugs in our communities by gangs.

We encourage anyone with information about drug activity in their neighbourhood or community to contact Police. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



© Scoop Media

