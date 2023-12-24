Road closure: Kawiu Road, Levin - Central

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Kawiu Road in Levin is closed between Tiro Tiro Road and Lindsay Road while Police respond to an incident.

GUEST EDITORIAL - Eugene Doyle: Christ Is Born In Gaza Why was the Little Baby Jesus born in a stable? Because the Israelis bombed all the houses. Truly. Every year Jesus is born, dies and is reborn. He is reborn into our world – that is part of what makes Christian symbology meaningful. This year Christ is a brown skinned Middle Eastern child about to be born in Gaza. More

Gordon Campbell: On Nicola Willis’ Impersonation Of A Finance Minister

“I don’t make merry myself at Christmas, and I can't afford to make idle people merry. I help to support [the poorhouses].... They cost enough, and those who are badly off must go to them.” – Ebenezer Scrooge, in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Government: Mini Budget 2023: First Steps For Tax And Income Relief Announced

Finance Minister Nicola Willis today announced time-critical tax and benefit changes together with a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024. "We know Kiwis are doing it tough as inflation and higher average tax-rates erode household incomes...



