A Dynamic Weather Farewell to 2023

Covering period of Tuesday 26 - Friday 29 December

As the curtain draws on the year, MetService is forecasting a week of dynamic weather, with a mix of wet and warm conditions, and thunderstorms thrown in there as well. Despite that, most spots across the country can also look forward to periods of settled weather with plenty of opportunities to enjoy the summer sun.

Thunderstorms are the theme of the day today (Tuesday), making their presence felt across the northern and eastern North Island, as well as the eastern and inland parts of the South Island. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Northland for this afternoon, while areas like eastern Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti/Gisborne, and Hawke’s Bay north of Napier carry the risk until the end of the day.

Mmathapelo Makgabutlane, MetService meteorologist, advises, "Severe thunderstorms bring a risk of very intense downpours and the possibility of surface flooding. While festivities are underway, it’s prudent to stay updated on the latest forecasts at www.metservice.com, as a Red Thunderstorm Warning will be issued for any storms that become severe."

Tuesday also marks a shift to cooler, fresher air in the eastern South Island extending to the lower North Island on Wednesday, temporarily lowering temperatures in those regions. This brief cooldown, following warm and humid days, precedes a return to warmer conditions on Friday, potentially reaching 30°C in Canterbury.

As warmth dominates the east, Friday brings a wetter narrative elsewhere, courtesy of one of the last active weather system of the year. Western parts of the North and South Island are in for rain or showers, accompanied by strong winds in the South Island and lower North Island. The front sweeps through, providing intervals of settled weather on Saturday and the first part of Sunday. However, staying true to 2023 form, another frontal system arrives on Sunday for a final hurrah.

Makgabutlane encourages everyone to "take full advantage of the good weather when it’s there" during this changeable week.

