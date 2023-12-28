Alleged Burglars Caught In The Act, Five Youths Taken Into Custody

Auckland City Police have arrested five youths following a burglary at a residential address in Remuera on Wednesday evening.

Senior Sergeant David Mayes, Relieving Auckland City East Area Prevention Manager, says Police responded to reports of a burglary at a residential address on Ohinerau Street around 9pm.

“The owner of the property returned home to find five people had allegedly broken into the address and were still inside.

“When confronted, the suspects have attempted to flee. The property owner tried to stop the suspects and was assaulted by one of them.”

Those involved ran from the area, however responding frontline officers, with the assistance of the Eagle helicopter and the Police dog unit, located and took all five into custody without further incident.

Five males, aged between 11 and 13, have been referred to Youth Aid in relation to the burglary and the associated assault.

Senior Sergeant Mayes says the victim in this matter was transported to hospital as a precaution.

“They have since received medical treatment for minor injuries and are now recovering at home.”

Senior Sergeant Mayes says Police are providing support to the victim.

“We understand the impact property crime can have however would caution people against taking matters into their own hands.

“In general, the best thing to do is to avoid a confrontation, maintain observations, and call Police.”

This type of crime is unacceptable and has no place in our communities.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We hope the swift arrests are reassuring to our Remuera locals and the wider community. Our frontline officers work extremely hard and around the clock to hold offenders to account,” Senior Sergeant Mayes says.

Police continue to encourage those who sees something happening now to call 111.

To report an incident after it has occurred, please contact 105.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

