Name Release - Fatal Crash, Hewletts Road

Police can confirm the name of a man who died following a fatal crash on Hewletts Road on 27 December.

He was 27-year-old Brayden Tawa of Papamoa.

Police extend our condolences to his family at this diffcult time.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

