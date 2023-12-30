Ring in 2024 safely!

This New Year, Central District Police encourage people celebrating to enjoy themselves, but to be sensible, look after your mates and make sure everyone gets home safely.

There will be a strong Police presence across Central District through New Year, focusing on prevention and helping those celebrating to stay safe.

If you are heading off to an event, make sure you look after your friends and whānau. Always have a plan on how to get to and from an event safely. Have a plan B and keep an eye on your alcohol consumption.

We all have a responsibility to ensure our friends and whānau are safe this summer, so keep an eye out and report any concerns you have.

If you feel unsafe or have concerns about dangerous, illegal or suspicious behaviour, call Police on 111, for non-urgent concerns you can call 105 or visit https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and report the incident online.

During New Year we often see a peak in people driving on the roads, so be patient, keep calm, drive sober and if you are feeling tired – pull over.

Any time, every day, we are here to help - Ao te pō, pō te ao, kei konei mātou hei āwhina.

