Motorists asked to avoid SH 50 south of Hastings following serious crash - Eastern

Motorists asked to avoid SH 50 south of Hastings following serious crash

Police are asking motorists to avoid State Highway 50 in south of Hastings following a crash this afternoon.

The crash at the intersection of State Highway 50 and Maraekakaho Road involved two vehicles and was reported to Police at 1.35pm.

One person suffered critical injuries and has been transported to hospital.

Motorists are asked to take State Highway 2 rather than State Highway 50 until further notice.

