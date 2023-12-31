Have You Seen Marshall?

Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of Marshall, who was last seen at around 10am yesterday, Saturday 30 December, in Scenic Drive in Manurewa.

Marshall was wearing long black pants, black beanie, black singlet or hoody, and pink crocs.

Police and Marshall’s family have concerns for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Marshall or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call Police on 111, quoting file number 231230/6504.

