Body Found In Wanaka Identified

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.

GUEST EDITORIAL - Eugene Doyle: Christ Is Born In Gaza Why was the Little Baby Jesus born in a stable? Because the Israelis bombed all the houses. Truly. Every year Jesus is born, dies and is reborn. He is reborn into our world – that is part of what makes Christian symbology meaningful. This year Christ is a brown skinned Middle Eastern child about to be born in Gaza. More

Gordon Campbell: On Nicola Willis’ Impersonation Of A Finance Minister

“I don’t make merry myself at Christmas, and I can't afford to make idle people merry. I help to support [the poorhouses].... They cost enough, and those who are badly off must go to them.” – Ebenezer Scrooge, in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

More



Government: Mini Budget 2023: First Steps For Tax And Income Relief Announced

Finance Minister Nicola Willis today announced time-critical tax and benefit changes together with a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024. “We know Kiwis are doing it tough as inflation and higher average tax-rates erode household incomes... More



ALSO: