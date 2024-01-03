Update On Search Near Karioitahi Beach
Searching has continued today for a swimmer reported
missing in the water
near Karioitahi Beach.
The
missing man was swimming with two others on the evening of 2
January when
they got into difficulty.
Two made it back to shore, but the third person remains missing.
Search efforts have been ongoing today with
support from Police Land SAR and
Surf Life Saving NZ.
Police can confirm that the man missing is
19-year-old Hiran Joseph, of
Auckland.
We are
continuing to provide support to his family through this
incredibly
difficult period of time.
Local iwi have
also placed down a rāhui on recreational fishing and
swimming
from today until 11 January.
It extends
from directly in front of the Surf Club at Karioitahi
Beach
heading north to Hamilton’s Gap.
Police
thank the public for their compassion and understanding at
this
difficult time.
Further updates will continue to be provided as they become available.