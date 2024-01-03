Update On Search Near Karioitahi Beach

Searching has continued today for a swimmer reported missing in the water

near Karioitahi Beach.

The missing man was swimming with two others on the evening of 2 January when

they got into difficulty.

Two made it back to shore, but the third person remains missing.

Search efforts have been ongoing today with support from Police Land SAR and

Surf Life Saving NZ.

Police can confirm that the man missing is 19-year-old Hiran Joseph, of

Auckland.

We are continuing to provide support to his family through this incredibly

difficult period of time.

Local iwi have also placed down a rāhui on recreational fishing and swimming

from today until 11 January.

It extends from directly in front of the Surf Club at Karioitahi Beach

heading north to Hamilton’s Gap.

Police thank the public for their compassion and understanding at this

difficult time.

Further updates will continue to be provided as they become available.

