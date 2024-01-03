It’s Time To Face The Music As Gardens Magic Returns
Gardens Magic kicks-off 2024 with a twang as it returns next week with the iconic Gardens Magic Concert Series, Light Display, Kids Garden Trail, and Kids Explorer Days.
Set amongst the natural beauty of the Wellington Botanic Garden ki Paekākā, these free and whānau-friendly events will paint the gardens with original lighting, provide activities for the kids, and bring the amazing sounds of local talent to the stage.
The free concerts start earlier this year, with a warm-up solo act from 7pm before the main act at 8pm. Concerts are on Tuesday - Sunday each week, with Monday kept as a rain-day.
Come early to grab a good picnic spot and stay after to take in the stunning Light Display.
Gardens Magic Concert Series
Āhea | When: 7pm-9.15pm, Tuesday 9 – Sunday 28 January 2024
Ki hea | Where: Botanic Garden Ki Paekākā
Te utu | Cost: Free
Tuesday 9 January
Carl Webley | Acoustic folk rock
The BeatGirls | 60's girl group / Motown / Soul
________________________________________
Wednesday 10 January
Logan Sullivan | Pop
Danica Bryant | Pop-rock / Singer-songwriter
________________________________________
Thursday 11 January
Tom Knowles | Reggae / Roots / All-ages / Singalong classics
Mokomoko and the Shwayliens | Te Reo Hip Hop
________________________________________
Friday 12 January
Carlos Navae | Spanish guitar
La Wellington Típica: Tango band | Tango Argentino
________________________________________
Saturday 13 January
LOST BiRD | Folk / Alt-country
Greta O'Leary | Alt-folk
________________________________________
Sunday 14 January
William Jackman | Songwriter / Country / Blues / Folk
The Warratahs | NZ Country
________________________________________
Tuesday 16 January
Logan Sullivan | Pop
Floyd Marsden | Alternative funk rock
________________________________________
Wednesday 17 January
Carl Webley | Acoustic folk rock
Leo, Clever and Constance | Comedy music
________________________________________
Thursday 18 January
Tui | Soul / Pop
The iO | Rock covers pub band
________________________________________
Friday 19 January
Feet With Heat Dance Class | Rock 'n' roll dancing
Dave De Luxe | Rock 'n' roll
________________________________________
Saturday 20 January
Hannah Fraser | Jazz
Adriana Calabrese | Jazz / Soul / Powerhouse ballads
________________________________________
Sunday 21 January
Nick Hyde | Americana country
Jenny Mitchell | Folk / Country singer-songwriter
________________________________________
Tuesday 23 January
Maddy Simnor | Blue eyed soul
Harvest Moon | Americana / Country
________________________________________
Wednesday 24 January
Toby Sussex | Indie-folk alt-pop
Grace Duncan | Indie-folk singer-songwriter
________________________________________
Thursday 25 January
Gunter Herbig | Alternative classical
Mehana | Ethnic folk
________________________________________
Friday 26 January
Barry Holt | Classical guitar original composition
New Zealand String Quartet | Classical
________________________________________
Saturday 27 January
Jaedyn Randell | Neo-soul / Ballads /Māori
Mā and the Fly Hunnies | Te Reo
________________________________________
Sunday 28 January
Wigstock Goes to the Movies | Drag show
Light Display
Āhea | When: 9pm-11pm daily, Tuesday 9 - Sunday 28 January 2024
Ki hea | Where: Botanic Garden Ki Paekākā
Te utu | Cost: Free
After the sun sets see the gardens transform with a magical light display by MJF Lighting.
Self-explore the Light Display after enjoying your Gardens Magic concert.
Kids Garden Trail
Āhea | When: 9am-5pm daily, Tuesday 9 - Sunday 28 January 2024
Ki hea | Where: Botanic Garden Ki Paekākā
Te utu | Cost: Free
Enjoy a free, fun summer’s day out with the kids, exploring the Kids Garden Trail in the beautiful Botanic Garden ki Paekākā.
Go on a self-led journey to discover the flora and fauna of the gardens and explore the ecosystem of a meadow with Clio the artist. Print out Clio’s Art Journal Activity Sheet on the Council Gardens Magic web page, or pick up a copy near the Soundshell, at the Tree House, at the main entrance, or the Cable Car ticket office.
Kids Explorer Days
Āhea | When: 10am-2pm, Wednesdays 10, 17 and 24 January 2024
Ki hea | Where: Discovery Garden, Botanic Garden Ki Paekākā
Te utu | Cost: Free
Running alongside the Kids Garden Trail, the Council, in partnership with the Wellington Botanic Garden, is proud to present Kids Explorer Days. These will run on three Wednesdays in January, in the Discovery Garden, Botanic Garden ki Paekākā. Come and explore the plants and animals of the Botanic Garden and join us in rock painting.
Accessibility
All our venues are accessible. Toilets, including an accessible toilet, are available at or near all events.