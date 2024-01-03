It’s Time To Face The Music As Gardens Magic Returns

Gardens Magic kicks-off 2024 with a twang as it returns next week with the iconic Gardens Magic Concert Series, Light Display, Kids Garden Trail, and Kids Explorer Days.

Set amongst the natural beauty of the Wellington Botanic Garden ki Paekākā, these free and whānau-friendly events will paint the gardens with original lighting, provide activities for the kids, and bring the amazing sounds of local talent to the stage.

The free concerts start earlier this year, with a warm-up solo act from 7pm before the main act at 8pm. Concerts are on Tuesday - Sunday each week, with Monday kept as a rain-day.

Come early to grab a good picnic spot and stay after to take in the stunning Light Display.

Gardens Magic Concert Series

Āhea | When: 7pm-9.15pm, Tuesday 9 – Sunday 28 January 2024

Ki hea | Where: Botanic Garden Ki Paekākā

Te utu | Cost: Free

Tuesday 9 January

Carl Webley | Acoustic folk rock

The BeatGirls | 60's girl group / Motown / Soul

________________________________________

Wednesday 10 January

Logan Sullivan | Pop

Danica Bryant | Pop-rock / Singer-songwriter

________________________________________

Thursday 11 January

Tom Knowles | Reggae / Roots / All-ages / Singalong classics

Mokomoko and the Shwayliens | Te Reo Hip Hop

________________________________________

Friday 12 January

Carlos Navae | Spanish guitar

La Wellington Típica: Tango band | Tango Argentino

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

________________________________________

Saturday 13 January

LOST BiRD | Folk / Alt-country

Greta O'Leary | Alt-folk

________________________________________

Sunday 14 January

William Jackman | Songwriter / Country / Blues / Folk

The Warratahs | NZ Country

________________________________________

Tuesday 16 January

Logan Sullivan | Pop

Floyd Marsden | Alternative funk rock

________________________________________

Wednesday 17 January

Carl Webley | Acoustic folk rock

Leo, Clever and Constance | Comedy music

________________________________________

Thursday 18 January

Tui | Soul / Pop

The iO | Rock covers pub band

________________________________________

Friday 19 January

Feet With Heat Dance Class | Rock 'n' roll dancing

Dave De Luxe | Rock 'n' roll

________________________________________

Saturday 20 January

Hannah Fraser | Jazz

Adriana Calabrese | Jazz / Soul / Powerhouse ballads

________________________________________

Sunday 21 January

Nick Hyde | Americana country

Jenny Mitchell | Folk / Country singer-songwriter

________________________________________

Tuesday 23 January

Maddy Simnor | Blue eyed soul

Harvest Moon | Americana / Country

________________________________________

Wednesday 24 January

Toby Sussex | Indie-folk alt-pop

Grace Duncan | Indie-folk singer-songwriter

________________________________________

Thursday 25 January

Gunter Herbig | Alternative classical

Mehana | Ethnic folk

________________________________________

Friday 26 January

Barry Holt | Classical guitar original composition

New Zealand String Quartet | Classical

________________________________________

Saturday 27 January

Jaedyn Randell | Neo-soul / Ballads /Māori

Mā and the Fly Hunnies | Te Reo

________________________________________

Sunday 28 January

Wigstock Goes to the Movies | Drag show

Wigstock Goes to the Movies | Drag show

Light Display

Āhea | When: 9pm-11pm daily, Tuesday 9 - Sunday 28 January 2024

Ki hea | Where: Botanic Garden Ki Paekākā

Te utu | Cost: Free

After the sun sets see the gardens transform with a magical light display by MJF Lighting.

Self-explore the Light Display after enjoying your Gardens Magic concert.

Kids Garden Trail

Āhea | When: 9am-5pm daily, Tuesday 9 - Sunday 28 January 2024

Ki hea | Where: Botanic Garden Ki Paekākā

Te utu | Cost: Free

Enjoy a free, fun summer’s day out with the kids, exploring the Kids Garden Trail in the beautiful Botanic Garden ki Paekākā.

Go on a self-led journey to discover the flora and fauna of the gardens and explore the ecosystem of a meadow with Clio the artist. Print out Clio’s Art Journal Activity Sheet on the Council Gardens Magic web page, or pick up a copy near the Soundshell, at the Tree House, at the main entrance, or the Cable Car ticket office.

Kids Explorer Days

Āhea | When: 10am-2pm, Wednesdays 10, 17 and 24 January 2024

Ki hea | Where: Discovery Garden, Botanic Garden Ki Paekākā

Te utu | Cost: Free

Running alongside the Kids Garden Trail, the Council, in partnership with the Wellington Botanic Garden, is proud to present Kids Explorer Days. These will run on three Wednesdays in January, in the Discovery Garden, Botanic Garden ki Paekākā. Come and explore the plants and animals of the Botanic Garden and join us in rock painting.

Accessibility

All our venues are accessible. Toilets, including an accessible toilet, are available at or near all events.

© Scoop Media

