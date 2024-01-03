Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

It’s Time To Face The Music As Gardens Magic Returns

Wednesday, 3 January 2024, 6:27 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Gardens Magic kicks-off 2024 with a twang as it returns next week with the iconic Gardens Magic Concert Series, Light Display, Kids Garden Trail, and Kids Explorer Days.

Set amongst the natural beauty of the Wellington Botanic Garden ki Paekākā, these free and whānau-friendly events will paint the gardens with original lighting, provide activities for the kids, and bring the amazing sounds of local talent to the stage.

The free concerts start earlier this year, with a warm-up solo act from 7pm before the main act at 8pm. Concerts are on Tuesday - Sunday each week, with Monday kept as a rain-day.

Come early to grab a good picnic spot and stay after to take in the stunning Light Display.

Gardens Magic Concert Series

Āhea | When: 7pm-9.15pm, Tuesday 9 – Sunday 28 January 2024

Ki hea | Where: Botanic Garden Ki Paekākā

Te utu | Cost: Free

Tuesday 9 January

Carl Webley | Acoustic folk rock

The BeatGirls | 60's girl group / Motown / Soul

________________________________________

Wednesday 10 January

Logan Sullivan | Pop

Danica Bryant | Pop-rock / Singer-songwriter

________________________________________

Thursday 11 January

Tom Knowles | Reggae / Roots / All-ages / Singalong classics

Mokomoko and the Shwayliens | Te Reo Hip Hop

________________________________________

Friday 12 January

Carlos Navae | Spanish guitar

La Wellington Típica: Tango band | Tango Argentino

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

________________________________________

Saturday 13 January

LOST BiRD | Folk / Alt-country

Greta O'Leary | Alt-folk

________________________________________

Sunday 14 January

William Jackman | Songwriter / Country / Blues / Folk

The Warratahs | NZ Country

________________________________________

Tuesday 16 January

Logan Sullivan | Pop

Floyd Marsden | Alternative funk rock

________________________________________

Wednesday 17 January

Carl Webley | Acoustic folk rock

Leo, Clever and Constance | Comedy music

________________________________________

Thursday 18 January

Tui | Soul / Pop

The iO | Rock covers pub band

________________________________________

Friday 19 January

Feet With Heat Dance Class | Rock 'n' roll dancing

Dave De Luxe | Rock 'n' roll

________________________________________

Saturday 20 January

Hannah Fraser | Jazz

Adriana Calabrese | Jazz / Soul / Powerhouse ballads

________________________________________

Sunday 21 January

Nick Hyde | Americana country

Jenny Mitchell | Folk / Country singer-songwriter

________________________________________

Tuesday 23 January

Maddy Simnor | Blue eyed soul

Harvest Moon | Americana / Country

________________________________________

Wednesday 24 January

Toby Sussex | Indie-folk alt-pop

Grace Duncan | Indie-folk singer-songwriter

________________________________________

Thursday 25 January

Gunter Herbig | Alternative classical

Mehana | Ethnic folk

________________________________________

Friday 26 January

Barry Holt | Classical guitar original composition

New Zealand String Quartet | Classical

________________________________________

Saturday 27 January

Jaedyn Randell | Neo-soul / Ballads /Māori

Mā and the Fly Hunnies | Te Reo

________________________________________

Sunday 28 January

Wigstock Goes to the Movies | Drag show

Wigstock Goes to the Movies | Drag show

Light Display

Āhea | When: 9pm-11pm daily, Tuesday 9 - Sunday 28 January 2024

Ki hea | Where: Botanic Garden Ki Paekākā

Te utu | Cost: Free

After the sun sets see the gardens transform with a magical light display by MJF Lighting.

Self-explore the Light Display after enjoying your Gardens Magic concert.

Kids Garden Trail

Āhea | When: 9am-5pm daily, Tuesday 9 - Sunday 28 January 2024

Ki hea | Where: Botanic Garden Ki Paekākā

Te utu | Cost: Free

Enjoy a free, fun summer’s day out with the kids, exploring the Kids Garden Trail in the beautiful Botanic Garden ki Paekākā.

Go on a self-led journey to discover the flora and fauna of the gardens and explore the ecosystem of a meadow with Clio the artist. Print out Clio’s Art Journal Activity Sheet on the Council Gardens Magic web page, or pick up a copy near the Soundshell, at the Tree House, at the main entrance, or the Cable Car ticket office.

Kids Explorer Days

Āhea | When: 10am-2pm, Wednesdays 10, 17 and 24 January 2024

Ki hea | Where: Discovery Garden, Botanic Garden Ki Paekākā

Te utu | Cost: Free

Running alongside the Kids Garden Trail, the Council, in partnership with the Wellington Botanic Garden, is proud to present Kids Explorer Days. These will run on three Wednesdays in January, in the Discovery Garden, Botanic Garden ki Paekākā. Come and explore the plants and animals of the Botanic Garden and join us in rock painting.

Accessibility

All our venues are accessible. Toilets, including an accessible toilet, are available at or near all events.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Stephen Olsen: Moments To Remember


Looking back on highlights of the events calendar in Wellington this year it would be remiss not to start with the light shone on Katherine Mansfield – a key facet of our city’s literary identity, who was born here in 1888 and died in France in 1923 at the age of 34. Commemorations of the 100th year since her TB-riven demise took many forms in 2023 from a demure run of NZ Post stamps to a colourfully garish set of posters, the artwork for which also took up prime real-estate on the rump of Wellington buses proclaiming ‘Katherine Mansfield: 100 Years of Influence...
More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 