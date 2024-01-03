Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Sunsational Back For The Fourth Year Of Free Fun Around The District

Wednesday, 3 January 2024, 6:30 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Explore the Timaru District with some free activities to fill in the second half of the school holidays. The Sunsational Challenge card is for everyone under the age of 18 (and their guardians too!).

“The Sunsational Challenge is a great way for families to get out and explore our District with lots of free activities to do,” South Canterbury Museum Director Philip Howe said.

“Every year we get people telling us about all the fun places they’ve visited, sometimes for the first time because of the challenge.

“Visitors from out of the District keep telling us how lucky we are to have an event like this for families, lots of them even come back each year to take part!

If you are looking for something fun and free to keep the kids occupied these holidays, the Sunsational Challenge is perfect. It has both indoor and outdoor activities, and lots of prizes,” Philip said.

2024 marks the fourth year of the Challenge, with participation numbers increasing every year, over 1000 children took part in last year's event with their families.

After completing each indoor activity, participants will receive a stamp from the facility hosting the activity. Outdoor activities can be stamped off at any facility taking part.

You can pick up your challenge card from Temuka Library, Timaru Library, Geraldine Library, Gerladine Museum, South Canterbury Museum and Aigantighe Art Gallery.

Once participants have collected the required number of stamps, they can present their card at the appropriate venue to earn rewards and go in the draw for prizes:

Three stamps to earn a free badge which can be collected from South Canterbury Museum, Timaru District Libraries and Aigantighe Art Gallery by showing your challenge card.

Six stamps earn to a free swim, redeemable at CBay, Temuka, Pleasant Point and Geraldine Outdoor Pools by showing your six completed activities.

Nine stamps earn the card holder to go into win an entry in the prize draw which there are chromebooks, art packs, book vouchers, and Antics sound bird toys, these will be given out at the prize giving on February 8.

Activities will be hosted all over the district including Geraldine, Temuka, Pleasant Point, and Timaru.

Sunsational 2024 runs from January 3 to 31. More information about the challenge can be found here: https://www.timaru.govt.nz/community/facilities/sunsational-challenge-2024

