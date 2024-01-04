Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Homicide Investigation Underway In Aranui, Christchurch

Thursday, 4 January 2024, 8:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man whose body was found in the suburb of Aranui, Christchurch early this morning.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, Canterbury CIB, says Police were called after a 38-year-old was found deceased in Carisbrooke Street near Portchester Street at about 2.28am.

“Local residents can expect to see a large police presence in the area as a scene examination and area enquiries will commence this morning.

There are cordons in place while this takes place. Carisbrooke Street is blocked at this stage.

“Our focus is now on establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident and notifying and supporting the victim’s family at this difficult time.

At this stage, Police are not in a position to release details of the deceased, however we will look to provide these in due course.

“We are continuing to make enquiries, but also want to encourage anyone with information to get in contact with us.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who heard or saw anything unusual in and around Carisbrooke Street around 2am this morning, including anyone with CCTV footage which could assist with the investigation.

Please quote Operation Walter or 240104/2142.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has information that could assist, is urged to contact Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking ‘Update Report’.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

