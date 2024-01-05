Sunshine Bay Safe For Swimming And Other Recreational Water Activities

Results from testing of water quality at Sunshine Bay in Queenstown have come back negative regarding contamination, after a wastewater overflow at the bottom of Arawata Terrace was reported to Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) on Monday 1 January 2024.

QLDC Infrastructure Operations Manager, Simon Mason thanked the community for adhering to warning signage installed at Sunshine Bay, and advised the area remains safe for swimming and other recreational activities.

QLDC notified the Otago Regional Council (ORC) pollution hotline of the overflow that was caused by an overflowing manhole blocked by tree roots.

For more information on water quality in the Queenstown Lakes District, please head to ORC’s website at https://www.orc.govt.nz/managing-our-environment/water/water-monitoring-and-alerts.

