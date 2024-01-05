Child dies after incident in Kaitaia

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, Northland Police.

Police are investigating after the death of a child at Auckland’s Starship Hospital this morning.

Yesterday afternoon, Tuesday 4 January, Police were made aware of an injured child at Kaitaia Hospital.

Police were told that the 20-month-year-old child had been struck by a vehicle exiting a driveway at an address in Kaitaia.

The parents of the child drove her to Kaitaia Hospital themselves, where medical staff assessed that she had received critical injuries.

The child was flown to Auckland’s Starship Hospital for specialist care, but sadly she succumbed to her injuries this morning.

Our thoughts are with the family of the child at this time.

Police will continue to speak to the family, as we investigate what occurred leading up to the incident.

This tragedy is a timely reminder for motorists to be extra watchful of children cycling and walking on our roads and footpaths during the school holidays.



Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

