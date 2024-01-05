Police seeking information after burglary of restaurant

Nelson Police are seeking to identify this man following an incident in Kaikoura Flat on December 25.

Shortly before midnight on Christmas night, a Kaikoura restaurant was burgled, with cash and stock stolen, to the value of approximately $750.

Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist with our enquiries. He is described as being about 6 foot tall with brown hair, and an average build.

If you recognise this man, or have any information that may assist in our investigation, please contact Police on 105 and reference file number 231226/3054.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

