Death following 30 January crash, SH50/Maraekakaho Road

A woman who was critically injured in a crash south of Hastings on 30 December 2023 has died in hospital.

The crash, at the intersection of State Highway 50 and Maraekakaho Road, involved two cars and was reported to Police at 1.35pm.

The critically injured woman passed away in hospital on 4 January. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

