Roads closed: Hāwera - Central

Emergency services are responding to a gas leak at the intersection of Union Street and Nelson Street in Hāwera.

Cordons are in place on a number of streets intersecting Union Street, including High Street, Grey Street and Wellington Street. Cordons are also in place near Countdown and the intersection of Nelson and Princes streets.

People within these cordons are being evacuated as a precaution and others are asked to avoid the area.

