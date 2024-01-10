Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Top Baby Names For 2023 Unveiled: A Snapshot Of Kiwi Naming Trends

Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 11:10 am
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs is delighted to announce the release of the annual list of the most popular baby names in New Zealand for 2023. This eagerly awaited compilation showcases the naming trends that have captured the hearts of kiwi parents over the past year.

Topping the charts for the year 2023, Noah and Charlotte emerge as the most popular choices.

A full list of the top names is available on the SmartStart website: https://smartstart.services.govt.nz/news/baby-names

A total of 18,666 different first names were given to a total of 57,889 babies that were registered by the Department in 2023. In 2022 there were 59,711 births registered in New Zealand with a total of 18,041 different first names.

As in 2023, the top Māori names will be released around the time of Matariki.

Every year, the Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages, Russell Burnard, shares the most popular baby names in New Zealand.

“Naming a child is one of the greatest gifts any parent can give, and we know that much time and thought is given to this important milestone” says Russell Burnard.

The information for the most popular baby names list is gathered from SmartStart, a website that provides new and expectant parents with step-by-step information and support to help them access the right services for them and their baby.

“SmartStart is not just a platform; it is a testament to our commitment to supporting New Zealanders as parents. Registering your child is an important first step in their life, and SmartStart is a free, fast, and an easy way to do it,” says Russell Burnard.

Through SmartStart, new parents are also able to apply to receive the Best Start payments.

By registering your baby in New Zealand, you are ensuring that they have a legal name and can access important government services as they grow up.

SmartStart is one of the ways in which the Department of Internal Affairs works to make sure people in Aotearoa New Zealand can easily access the services and information they need.

To look at the top baby names from previous years, dating back to 1954, visit the SmartStart website: https://smartstart.services.govt.nz/news/baby-names

