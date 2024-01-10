Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Black Clash Giveaway Making The Community Smile

Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 4:27 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

When large events support economic and social initiatives, the whole community benefits, which is definitely the case with the Hot Spring Spas T20 Black Clash in association with Wolfbrook.

The event, taking place at Bay Oval on Sautrday, 20 January and organised by Duco with support from Tauranga City Council, donated 20 tickets to several not-for-profit organisations in Tauranga.

The ticket recipients are from programs Big Buddy, Blue Light, and the International Day of Disability event delivered by Tauranga City Council.

Nelita Byrne, Manager of Venues & Events, Tauranga City Council, shared, "We are immensely proud to support organisations who share our values and actively contribute to making our community more accessible for all.”

“While this initiative is seemingly small, the impact on the community can be significant and emphasises the transformative power of inclusivity, allowing our community to engage in the excitement of events they might not have access to otherwise,” says Byrne.

Ticket winners from the International Day of Disability, hosted by Tauranga City Council, were thrilled and the smiles on their faces as they collected their tickets at the event said it all.

“It was so amazing, I was so proud to win the tickets,” said Karleigh-Jayne Jones, “we need Tauranga to be a city for everyone,” she continued.

On field action at the Hot Spring Spas T20 Black Clash in association with Wolfbrook. Photo credit: Photosport

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

A lucky ticket recipient from the Big Buddy program, a program designed to provide male role models for boys without dads in their lives, was delighted with the win and the opportunity to take his Little Buddy to the game.

Big Buddy CEO, Jason Judkins, enthused “We can’t thank Duco enough for the tickets they have provided for our Big and Little Buddies to see the cricket and rugby stars at Black Clash.”

“Big Buddies simply spend time with their Little Buddies, boys who don’t have a dad in their life. Spending quality time with them and being a good male role model makes a positive difference to a growing boy. Taking them to events such as this fabulous live sports game will give them a really special day out and will help them make some wonderful memories of their summer together.”

Rod Bell, CEO of Blue Light, echoed that sentiment “We are very thankful for the generosity of Duco for supplying us with tickets to the Black Clash event. These will be passed on to some young people who otherwise may never have the opportunity to go along and experience such an event. This is very much appreciated.”

Byrne strongly advocates for the influence of events like the T20 Black Clash on the community. "We believe in events that extend beyond the sporting arena, creating a lasting impact on the lives of our community members.”

Carlena Limmer from Duco expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to provide these tickets to organisations like Big Buddy and Blue Light, contributing to a more inclusive sporting environment. Sports have the power to unite communities, and we want everyone to experience the joy and camaraderie that come with live events and the beauty of the Black Clash is that it is such an entertaining product that has wide-reaching appeal.”

The Hot Spring Spas T20 Black Clash is a highlight on Tauranga's event calendar and is a celebration of friendly competition where sporting prowess across the codes.

This event isn’t just about social benefit; the financial figures tell a compelling story.

In 2022, the event sold almost 10,000 tickets, with over half purchased by out-of-town fans, generating over $1,000,000 visitor spend in Tauranga over that weekend – a testament to the event's economic impact on the local community.

“The money generated in Tauranga over the weekend in 2022 is more than a statistic; it stands as a testament to the economic boost these events bring to our city,” enthuses Byrne.

Adding depth to this is the financial support from Tauranga City Council’s major event fund, supporting events that deliver both economic and community benefits.

Tauranga City Council encourages other entities to follow Duco’s lead and create initiatives that champion accessibility and inclusivity and positively impact the community.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Immigration’s Role In The Gaza Carnage


If the world was in any doubt about what Israel’s endgame in Gaza might be, this (Google translated) Christmas Day report in the Israeli media made it pretty clear: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed [today] at the Likud faction meeting that he is working to bring about the voluntary immigration of Gaza residents to other countries. “Our problem is [finding] countries that are ready to absorb, and we are working on it,” Netanyahu said...
More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 