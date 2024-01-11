Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Information Sought Following Serious Assault

Thursday, 11 January 2024, 10:30 am
New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Todd Lee.

Napier Police are seeking witnesses following a vicious assault that took place in Napier earlier today.

Police were called to Latham Street just after 3pm. The victim sustained critical injuries and has been hospitalised.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this attack, and anyone in the Latham Street area who may have CCTV footage.

The alleged offender is described as a male in his mid-20s, of slim build, with short hair. He was wearing dark clothing and after the attack, he left the area on a motorbike.

Police are also seeking the motorbike helmet worn by the alleged attacker, which was taken from him by a concerned onlooker, in attempt to prevent him from leaving.

A scene examination has been completed and Police will continue to have a presence in the area.

If you have any information that may assist Police in locating the offender, please call 105 and reference event number P057384570.

Information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

