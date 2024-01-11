Fatal Crash: Taipuha, Kaipara

A person has died following a crash in Taipuha, Kaipara, yesterday afternoon.

Police were called about 3.10pm after a single vehicle left the road and collided with a tree on Paparoa-Oakleigh Road, between Burk Road and Taipuha Station Road.

Sadly, the sole occupant passed away enroute to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

