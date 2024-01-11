Manawatū-Wanganui Coastal Zone Moves Into Restricted Fire Season

The Manawatū-Wanganui Coastal Zone will be moving to a restricted fire season on Friday 12 January at 8am, until further notice.

A restricted fire season means anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire will need a permit. You can apply for a permit at www.checkitsalright.nz.

This zone follows SH1/SH3 to the coast and includes:

- All beaches within the Zone

- Levin, Foxton, Sanson and Bulls townships and Whanganui city

The attached map highlights the zone, but if anyone is unsure if they are in it, they should go to www.checkitsalright.nz and enter their address to check.

Declaring the change in season, Fire and Emergency New Zealand Manawatū-Wanganui District Manager Nigel Dravitzki says the fire risk conditions are increasing rapidly in this area of the District due to a lack of rainfall, warm temperatures and drying winds.

"Growing conditions have led to an abundance of grass growth increasing the risk of grass fires that can ignite and spread quickly," he says.

"Although some rain is forecast next week, it may be isolated and not alleviate the current fire risk.

"The public need to be aware of the fire risk and consider if they actually need to light a fire.

"Visit www.checkitsalright.nz to check the fire risk conditions. Even if you are not in the restricted zone, it may still be too dangerous to light a fire. If in doubt, don’t light."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

