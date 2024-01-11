Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dire Need For Water Savings In Picton And Waikawa

Thursday, 11 January 2024, 11:09 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Every drop counts - that’s the message from Marlborough District Council to Picton and Waikawa residents who have been asked to urgently reduce their water consumption.

From tomorrow, Friday 12 January, a total hosing ban is in place for Picton and Waikawa residents as well as no boat washing at launching ramps in the town, no car washing and limits on Council’s irrigation of local parks.

Despite Council and community efforts to reduce water usage this week, continued hot weather, lack of rainfall and high demand means tighter restrictions are required immediately to prevent the loss of supply to Picton and Waikawa.

“Water restrictions requiring Picton and Waikawa residents to limit their sprinkler use to alternate days have made a small impact and we appreciate people’s efforts. However, this has not been as effective as we had hoped,” said Council’s Operations and Maintenance Engineer Stephen Rooney.

“We are now asking locals to do more to save water immediately. Don’t use sprinklers or the garden hose, take a short shower, turn off the tap when you are brushing your teeth and don’t wash your car. Every single action will help us avoid a loss of supply,” Stephen said.

Water recently stopped flowing over the Essons Valley dam due to low rainfall, high levels of evapotranspiration and high summer demand, so the township is now reliant on the Speeds Road supply and reservoirs at the Elevation and Victoria Domain.

“Speeds Road cannot keep up with Picton’s water usage which means, without rain, we are slowly losing water from the reservoirs. This cannot continue as we need to keep adequate levels in the reservoirs to cater for short outages at Speeds Road and for firefighting purposes.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The new measures are:

  • A total hosing ban from Friday morning
  • No washing of boats at the Picton and Waikawa marina boat ramps, in agreement with Port Marlborough
  • No car washing
  • This Friday, Saturday and Sunday Council will not irrigate Endeavour Park
  • The water fountain on the Picton Foreshore will shut down for now.

“If we all do our bit and if storage capacity can be restored over the weekend, we may be able to enable handheld hosing again and resume the irrigation of parks at a reduced level,” Stephen said.

He has discussed the restriction with cruise industry representatives to make them aware of the water restrictions in the town. He said the largest water use in Picton and Waikawa is on gardens, at marinas and the irrigation of large open spaces. The Foreshore fountain also uses a significant amount of water each day.

The restrictions apply to all properties on the Picton and Waikawa supply until further notice.

For more information go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/utilities/water-supplies/picton-water-supply

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Immigration’s Role In The Gaza Carnage


If the world was in any doubt about what Israel’s endgame in Gaza might be, this (Google translated) Christmas Day report in the Israeli media made it pretty clear: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed [today] at the Likud faction meeting that he is working to bring about the voluntary immigration of Gaza residents to other countries. “Our problem is [finding] countries that are ready to absorb, and we are working on it,” Netanyahu said...
More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 