Have you seen Kate?

Police are appealing to the public for information on the
whereabouts of 15-year-old Kate, who was last seen on 5
January, on Woodhouse Road in Patumāhoe.
Kate
is described as about 168cms tall with blue eyes and light
brown hair. She has piercings in both ears and both sides of
her nose and was last seen wearing grey tracksuit pants, a
long t-short and possible crocs.
Police and Kate’s
family have concerns for her welfare.
Anyone who has
seen Kate or has information on her whereabouts is urged to
call Police, quoting file number
240105/6555.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
If the allegations against Golriz Ghahraman are found to have substance – or even if they merely result in an official Police investigation – then resignation looks the only option. The Greens brand is based on its claims to hold itself to a higher set of values, a fact now being reflected in some of the gleeful schadenfreude evident on social media about the incident. The perception of wrong-doing is already doing harm to the Greens, regardless of whether the shoplifting allegation is proven to have substance.... More
Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More