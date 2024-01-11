Have you seen Kate?

Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Kate, who was last seen on 5 January, on Woodhouse Road in Patumāhoe.

Kate is described as about 168cms tall with blue eyes and light brown hair. She has piercings in both ears and both sides of her nose and was last seen wearing grey tracksuit pants, a long t-short and possible crocs.

Police and Kate’s family have concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Kate or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call Police, quoting file number 240105/6555.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

